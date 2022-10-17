ShackStream: Coral Island has us tending tropical farmlands on Indie-licious An idyllic life awaits as we dip our toes into the tropical farming of Coral Island on today's Indie-licious ShackStream.

The fun of games is that you don’t always have to swing a sword or shoot a gun. Fun and relaxation can also be found in farming, fishing, and other more gentle amusements. We’re going after that gentle life on this week’s Indie-licious game as we step onto the sandy shores of Coral Island and get to farming in this lighthearted life-sim game.

Coral Island comes to us from the developers at Stairway Games and the publishers at Humble Games. The game came out in early access on PC via Steam on October 11, 2022. Coral Island puts players in the role of a traveler who left the big city to seek a simpler life. Taking up a plot of land on Coral Island, players will cultivate their farm with a wide variety of crops and livestock. Players will also be able to engage with the nearby town and get to know a multitude of various individuals who may or may not affect your daily ongoings in the game.

Join us as we take up the plow and try to bring bounty out of the land with Coral Island on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Nothing in life comes free on the farm. As we toil to bring forth the fruits of the land in Coral Island, join us as we go live with Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.