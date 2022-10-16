Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to change the crosshair - Overwatch 2

Find out how to change your crosshair settings, including its color, shape, and size.
Larryn Bell
Larryn Bell
Blizzard
1

Having sharp aim and pinpoint accuracy is important in a fast-paced hero shooter like Overwatch 2. One of the ways that players can improve their aim is by customizing the crosshair or reticle to better suit their preferences. This guide will explain how to change the crosshair and reticle settings in Overwatch 2, including the reticle color, size, and opacity.

How to Change Crosshair/Reticle Settings

The reticle/crosshair settings screen in Overwatch 2

Source: Shacknews

Overwatch 2 offers players a variety of options for customizing their reticle or crosshair. The crosshair and reticle can be adjusted from within the general control settings. To change your crosshair or reticle, follow these steps:

  1. Start Overwatch 2
  2. Open the Options menu by pressing Escape on PC or the Menu button on controller
  3. Select the Controls tab
  4. Within the General section, navigate to the Reticle subsection

From here, you will be able to change the reticle settings for all heroes. Selecting the Change Hero button on the right will allow you to adjust the reticle settings for a specific hero if you wish. A custom crosshair may particularly come in handy for certain characters.

The first drop-down menu offers a handful of reticle types to choose from, including Default, Circle, Crosshairs, Circle and Crosshairs, or Dot. When changing reticle type, a window will appear beside the settings to give you a preview of what your reticle will look like.

The Advanced submenu is where you can fine-tune the reticle and crosshair to your liking, with options for changing its color, thickness, crosshair length, center gap, and opacity. You can also choose to have the reticle show accuracy or scale with resolution.

That’s all there is to changing the crosshair and reticle settings in Overwatch 2. You may want to check out the full PC Keybindings and controls to see what other options are available.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Larryn is a content creator on YouTube and a full-time writer who has written guides and editorial features for various gaming websites. She can often be found at small gatherings preaching the gospel of The Witcher 3

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola