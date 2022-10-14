Gotham Knights will get standalone 4-player Heroic Assault mode after launch Four-player co-op is coming to Gotham Knights, just maybe not in the way fans might have hoped.

There have been a few questions about Gotham Knight leading up to its launch, which is less than a week away. One of the bigger questions has been, "Can I play co-op with more than two players?" WB Games Montreal has come back with a "Yes... and no." On Friday, the team announced that Gotham Knights will get four-player co-op. It just won't be available in the main campaign. No, instead it's going to be through a standalone mode called Heroic Assault.



Source: WB Games

The Heroic Assault announcement was made on the Gotham Knights website. What exactly is Heroic Assault? Let's allow the Gotham Knights FAQ to explain:

Heroic Assault is an upcoming gameplay mode that is separate from the main story campaign. The standalone mode supports up to four players in online co-op and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total).

Outside of that, there isn't much known about this new game mode. The only concrete details are that Heroic Assault is not part of the main campaign (which will offer online co-op for only two players) and that it will be available through a free post-launch update. We expect to hear more details about this mode leading up to its release.

In the meantime, we recently took a look at Gotham Knights for ourselves here at Shacknews. To learn more about the Bat-Family getting along without Batman, the Gotham City PD's new post-Commissioner Gordon philosophy, and Harley Quinn's role in the story, you can check out our full hands-on preview.

Gotham Knights will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, October 21. Heroic Assault will be added to the game on Tuesday, November 29 as part of a free update.