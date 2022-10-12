Yesteryear god roll - Destiny 2 Yesteryear has so many options in its perk pool that you're bound to find a god roll for PVE or PVP in Destiny 2.

Yesteryear is another weapon in Destiny 2 with a staggering number of perks in its available pool. This means there are enough chances to get one that does a good enough job. However, if you want a Yesteryear god roll, there are some specific perks you’ll want to keep on your radar.

PVP – Yesteryear god roll

A strong Pulse Rifle can be an oppressive force in PVP. For Yesteryear, it has a few perks that make it snappy, though you will want to address its recoil direction first.

Yesteryear god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Desperado (Reloading after a precision final blow increases your rate of fire) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip

Arrowhead Brake will pull the recoil to be practically vertical while Ricochet Rounds improves range and stability. Assist these stats further with a range Masterwork and an Icarus Grip mod for greater in-air accuracy.

On the perk front, Perpetual Motion excels in Crucible given the need to be constantly in motion. Pair this with Desperado, and you’ll have this Pulse Rifle firing even faster. Some appealing alternatives include Tunnel Vision, Compulsive Reloader, Eye of the Storm, and Gutshot Straight if you don’t mind the loss to target acquisition and find yourself tagging body shots.

PVE – Yesteryear god roll

Void users rejoice, because Yesteryear can roll with one of the most underrated perks in the game: Golden Tricorn. Much like before, that bucking recoil will need to be reined in.

Yesteryear god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

As above, Arrowhead Brake and Ricochet Rounds work together to iron out some of the weapon’s kinks. You’d be forgiven for using High-Caliber Rounds or Armor-Piercing Rounds if you want the stagger effects.

For the perks, Subsistence is just a fantastic option that I struggle to overlook. This will proc easier once Golden Tricorn is active, requiring less damage to be dealt to foes. Once Golden Tricorn is active, get a kill with a grenade or charged melee of the same damage type and you’ll enjoy 50 percent bonus damage. A fantastic combo especially for Nightstalkers in endgame content.

There aren’t a lot of great alternative perks in the first column for PVE (excepting Outlaw) but there are some in the second column. If you’re rocking a survivability build, Repulsor Brace offers up an overshield while Pugilist will help charge that melee ability. Multikill Clip is also another stellar option that never disappoints.

While other Void Pulse Rifles are out there, Yesteryear offers a mid-range rate of fire with a wealth of appealing perks. But, a large perk pool is both a blessing and a curse. Hopefully when yours drops, you’ll find yourself with a Yesteryear god roll for either PVP or PVE. For more weapon recommendations, head over to the ultimate Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.