ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 247 Tonight, on the program, I put my sanity to the test with the Water Temple!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way through the Fire Temple, defeated Volvagia, and work Darunia as the sage of the Fire Temple. There was also some minor housekeeping to do such as hunting big poes on horseback and planting seeds for the future.

It’s time to gear up for one of the worst dungeons in the history of video games, the Water Temple. We also have to venture into the Ice Cavern to grab a pair of iron boots as well so we can actually enter the Water Temple. The Nintendo 3DS remake of Ocarina of Time made the Water Temple easier to deal with but we’re playing on Nintendo Switch Online so be prepared for this dungeon to be a long one. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we make it out of the Water Temple in one piece!

If you look up the words "maze" and "frustrating" in the dictionary, you find the Water Temple.

