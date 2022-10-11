Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: No Place for Bravery puts Indie-licious to the unforgiving sword

Do we have the skills and reflexes to survive a world of swords and savagery in No Place for Bravery on today's Indie-licious?
TJ Denzer
1

When a warrior’s purpose in life is war and fighting, what else is there? Even when the violence has grinded said warrior down, what can they do to make the world a better place? We aim to peek and see if that question has an answer in No Place for Bravery: This week’s game on the Indie-licious ShackStream.

No Place for Bravery comes to us from the developer Glitch Factory and publisher Ysbryd Games. It became available on Nintendo Switch and PC on September 22, 2022. In the game, players take on the role of Thorn, an ex-soldier worn down by numerous battles and wars. He thought he was done with combat, but then his daughter is stolen away. Now, Thorn must take up the blade again to travel the ruined and violent land of Dewr in search of her, opening old memories and engaging in brutal, fast-paced top-down action and combat along the way.

Join us as we go live with No Place for Bravery on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership helps to keep these livestreams alive and strong, pushing us to make them better with each event. If you’d like to further support our livestreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out a lot and you can do it for free with Amazon Prime. By linking that subscription up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming, you’ll get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please.

Nothing comes easy for Thorn. As we take up arms as the old warrior, join us in the brutal and violent quest of No Place for Bravery on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live shortly.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

