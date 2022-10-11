ShackStream: No Place for Bravery puts Indie-licious to the unforgiving sword Do we have the skills and reflexes to survive a world of swords and savagery in No Place for Bravery on today's Indie-licious?

When a warrior’s purpose in life is war and fighting, what else is there? Even when the violence has grinded said warrior down, what can they do to make the world a better place? We aim to peek and see if that question has an answer in No Place for Bravery: This week’s game on the Indie-licious ShackStream.

No Place for Bravery comes to us from the developer Glitch Factory and publisher Ysbryd Games. It became available on Nintendo Switch and PC on September 22, 2022. In the game, players take on the role of Thorn, an ex-soldier worn down by numerous battles and wars. He thought he was done with combat, but then his daughter is stolen away. Now, Thorn must take up the blade again to travel the ruined and violent land of Dewr in search of her, opening old memories and engaging in brutal, fast-paced top-down action and combat along the way.

Join us as we go live with No Place for Bravery on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Nothing comes easy for Thorn. As we take up arms as the old warrior, join us in the brutal and violent quest of No Place for Bravery on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live shortly.