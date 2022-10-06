Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Grounded - Episode 35

The Shack staff are going once again into the hostile world of Grounded in this week's Big Team Building.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

It’s that time of the week again: the time when the Shack staff descend upon their favorite games to practice teamwork. For this week’s stream full of shenanigans, the crew are venturing once more to the tiny world of Grounded. Last week we got a base sorted and attacked some ants. This week? Tune in at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET to find out.

The Big Team Building livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and last for a couple of hours. During this time, the Shack staff will be doing their best to make progress in the backyard. So far, our goal is to simply survive. We’ll eke out resources and create better gear. Once we’ve got that sorted out, we’ll start on our journey to get back to normal size!

While I’ve got you here, why not take a moment to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel? You get a free sub to use each month if you link Amazon Prime to Twitch. It costs you nothing extra but that free sub goes a long way to supporting the work we do here. Don’t have Amazon Prime? Then you can also support Shacknews for free by checking out Shackpets! It’s our first, official app that is all about pictures of cute pets! We’ll be talking about Shackpets a bit during the show, so tune in so you can hear more.

For more entertainment to fill out your week, make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews. We’ve got our Shacknews livestream schedule posted each week so you know what to look forward to. See you in chat!

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola