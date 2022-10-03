ShackStream: Railgrade has us laying track on alien worlds on Indie-licious Join us as we take over the locomotive logistics and business dealings of extra-terrestrial worlds in Railgrade on this week's Indie-licious.

When it comes to what you need to colonize other words, a transportation system for quickly moving commodities from one place to another feels like a pretty important thing to mix into your infrastructure. Thankfully, Minakata Dynamics thought of this and now offers a simulation where we can create our locomotive infrastructure for other world industry in Railgrade, and we’re playing it today on Indie-licious!

Railgrade comes to us from the developers at Minataka Dynamics. It’s currently available as September 29, 2022 via PC on the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch. As a manager of locomotive engineering, you will oversee the build up of railways and the trains that transport supplies and materials across them on an off-world colony. Whether in rocky terrain, forests, wastelands, or on other foreign soils, you will do what you need to do to raise an intricate train system and keep things moving to where they need to go.

Join us as we go live with Railgrade on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership and engagement push us to continue to make our livestream productions better with each outing. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, then consider following and subscribing. It helps us immensely and you can even do it for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

The railroads of the future are being planned today. Join us as we see if we can efficiently command the railways of Railgrade on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live shortly.