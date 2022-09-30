Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 30: Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Steam sale

New monsters have been spotted in Sunbreak, which means it's time to once again dive into Monster Hunter Rise and its latest expansion. It's all a part of the expansion's Title Update 2 (a.k.a. Version 12.0), which was released earlier this week. With new elder dragons taking flight, it's probably a good time to pick up the full Rise package on PC. Fortunately, it's on sale over on Steam.

Elsewhere, there are Square Enix sales all over the place, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store. If you're looking for something a little more old-school, you can find dozens of classic games over on GOG.com, which has added Skyrim to its library for the first time.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FALL18 to say 18% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Serious Sam Classics: Revolution, Serious Sam Double D XXL, Serious Sam: Kamikaze Attack, and Serious Sam: The Random Encounter. Pay $10 or more to also receive Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter (w/Legend of the Beast and Serious 8 DLC packs), Serious Sam 2, Serious Sam 3: BFE (w/Jewel of the Nile expansion & Bonus Content DLC), Serious Sam's Bogus Detour, and I Hate Running Backwards. Pay $20 to also receive Serious Sam 4, Serious Sam: Tormental, and Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code FRESH to either get 10% off one title or save 20% off two or more titles.

Steam

