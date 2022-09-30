Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 30: Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Steam sale

New monsters have been spotted in Sunbreak, which means it's time to once again dive into Monster Hunter Rise and its latest expansion. It's all a part of the expansion's Title Update 2 (a.k.a. Version 12.0), which was released earlier this week. With new elder dragons taking flight, it's probably a good time to pick up the full Rise package on PC. Fortunately, it's on sale over on Steam.
Elsewhere, there are Square Enix sales all over the place, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store. If you're looking for something a little more old-school, you can find dozens of classic games over on GOG.com, which has added Skyrim to its library for the first time.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Runbow - FREE until 10/6
- The Drone Racing League - FREE until 10/6
- Saints Row - $44.99 (25% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $29.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 (67% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $7.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $38.99 (61% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Donut County [Steam] - $3.24 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $27.39 (45% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $10.99 (73% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $18.69 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.14 (69% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.11 (64% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.40 (71% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Steam] - $13.34 (78% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.47 (78% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.78 (41% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $13.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters [Steam] - $31.99 (29% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [Steam] - $12.99 (57% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $9.99 (78% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.07 (78% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 [Steam] - $7.99 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.74 (65% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FALL18 to say 18% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $49.19 (18% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $50.39 (16% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Serial Cleaners [Steam] - $20.49 (18% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $18.59 (26% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online High Isle Collection - $25.50 (57% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.20 (72% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Serious Sam Classics: Revolution, Serious Sam Double D XXL, Serious Sam: Kamikaze Attack, and Serious Sam: The Random Encounter. Pay $10 or more to also receive Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter (w/Legend of the Beast and Serious 8 DLC packs), Serious Sam 2, Serious Sam 3: BFE (w/Jewel of the Nile expansion & Bonus Content DLC), Serious Sam's Bogus Detour, and I Hate Running Backwards. Pay $20 to also receive Serious Sam 4, Serious Sam: Tormental, and Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. These activate on Steam.
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anime Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store Anime Sale.
- Build & Destroy Sale
- Astroneer [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam] - $26.24 (50% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store Build & Destroy Sale.
- Square Enix TGS Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $49.69 (29% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store Square Enix TGS Sale.
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
Origin
- F1 22 Champions Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- GRID Legends - $20.99 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition - $3.49 (95% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code FRESH to either get 10% off one title or save 20% off two or more titles.
- Assassin's Creed Origins - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Autumn Sale
- Riders Republic - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $24.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $13.20 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Fall Sale.
Steam
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.69 (29% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $29.99 (25% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $23.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam WB Games Publisher Sale.
- The Complete SUPERHOT Bundle - $31.85 (58% off) (FREE WEEKEND for SUPERHOT until 10/3 @ 10AM PT)
- Need for Speed Heat - $3.50 (95% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/3 @ 10AM PT)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 30: Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Steam sale