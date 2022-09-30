The next Shacknews Indie Showcase will air on October 5 With the arrival of October and the Steam Next Fest comes a brand new Shacknews Indie Showcase featuring over 35 exciting trailers!

The Shacknews team loves indie games and are extremely excited to share the news that we’re hosting a brand new Shacknews Indie Showcase on October 5! The showcase will air on the Shacknews Twitch channel starting at 1:00 p.m. (PT), 4:00 p.m. (ET), and will feature over 35 back-to-back trailers for viewers to enjoy.

In tuning in to the Shacknews Indie Showcase on October 5, you’ll be able to enjoy a delicious assortment of trailers for upcoming games to add to your Steam wishlist, and new games that you can buy and play right now. We’ve got a little something for everyone, with games across a wealth of different genres.

To catch all of them, again, be sure to catch the Shacknews Indie Showcase on October 5 at 1:00 p.m. (PT), 4:00 p.m. (ET) on the Shacknews Twitch channel.