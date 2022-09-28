ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 242 Celebrate 2 years of the Stevetendo show tonight with the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!

It’s time for more adventure on the Stevetendo show tonight with more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. During the last episode, we travelled all over the land of Hyrule, managing to make our way into Dodongo’s Cavern. After defeating King Dodongo, we made our way to Zora’s Domain. We were tasked with saving Princess Ruto from the belly of the Zora guardian, Lord Jabu Jabu. Being a hero isn’t an easy job but someone has to do it, right?

It’s also a special night on the Stevetendo show as this date two years ago was the first episode of the show. I remember being nervous but if you aren’t nervous starting something new, then you aren’t human. I have had the privilege to play some classic games for the first time on the show, like Final Fantasy 6, Punch-Out!! and more. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, see if we can help save Hyrule and find out what the future holds for the Stevetendo show!

Princess Ruto has been swallowed by Lord Jabu Jabu and the King needs us to save her. Looks like we're getting swallowed too!

