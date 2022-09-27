ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 241 Find out if the Golden Sun playthrough ends tonight, on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Golden Sun playthrough. During the last episode, we slightly miscalculated which tower we were in and it looked like the team was stuck. We got a helpful tip from our viewers that we were in the wrong tower and it turned out, the party had not gone through Venus Tower the first time and thus unable to travel through Babi Lighthouse.

After a check of the map, we made our way to Venus Lighthouse, performed the tasks necessary, and made our way back to Babi Lighthouse, ready to make our way through. Venus Lighthouse is giving off “last dungeon in the game” vibes but again, I’m not calling this the final episode of the Golden Sun playthrough as I have been hurt in the past labeling episodes final episodes. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, find out if tonight is actually the final Golden Sun episode in the playthrough.

The Venus Lighthouse is the toughest challenge yet. Will our party be able to handle it?

