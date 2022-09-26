Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Prodeus returns to Indie-licious for Version 1.0

After a successful launch out of early access, Indie-licious takes a fresh go at the old-school first-person shooter mayhem of Prodeus.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

We fancy ourselves big fans of the classic style of arena-style first-person shooting here at Shacknews. It’s what we were raised on and what this site was built on, so it’s our pleasure to present games that do it well. With that in mind, it’s our pleasure to celebrate Prodeus as it crosses out of early access and into its proper Version 1.0. And with that, we’re playing it again on Indie-licious this week!

Prodeus once again comes to us from the developers at Bounding Box Software and the publishers at Humble Games. It officially launched in Version 1.0 as of September 23, 2022, and is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch launch coming soon. Taking on a look and feel of classic first-person shooters, Prodeus is a bloody good time inspired by the likes of System Shock, Doom, Quake, and other deliciously violent monster shooters.

Join us as we jump back into Prodeus and take its Version 1.0 for a spin on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Prodeus was a delightful game when we showcased it on Indie-licious back in January 2021. We’ve grown a lot since then, but we still appreciated the viewership of all those who stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel more, you only need to follow and subscribe. Don’t forget that you can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

We’re happy to see Prodeus launch in full. We had a blast with it last time it appeared on Indie-licious and it’s sure to be an even better time today. Tune and check it out as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola