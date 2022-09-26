ShackStream: Prodeus returns to Indie-licious for Version 1.0 After a successful launch out of early access, Indie-licious takes a fresh go at the old-school first-person shooter mayhem of Prodeus.

We fancy ourselves big fans of the classic style of arena-style first-person shooting here at Shacknews. It’s what we were raised on and what this site was built on, so it’s our pleasure to present games that do it well. With that in mind, it’s our pleasure to celebrate Prodeus as it crosses out of early access and into its proper Version 1.0. And with that, we’re playing it again on Indie-licious this week!

Prodeus once again comes to us from the developers at Bounding Box Software and the publishers at Humble Games. It officially launched in Version 1.0 as of September 23, 2022, and is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch launch coming soon. Taking on a look and feel of classic first-person shooters, Prodeus is a bloody good time inspired by the likes of System Shock, Doom, Quake, and other deliciously violent monster shooters.

Join us as we jump back into Prodeus and take its Version 1.0 for a spin on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’re happy to see Prodeus launch in full. We had a blast with it last time it appeared on Indie-licious and it’s sure to be an even better time today. Tune and check it out as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly!