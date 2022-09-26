ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 240 Tonight, it's the start of the yearly Super Mario 3 playthrough, on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it’s time for the start of a new playthrough. It’s almost October and that means it’s almost Halloween. What better way to start the Fall/Halloween season than with a game that has suits or costumes in it. That being said, we’re starting Super Mario 3, a game that’s one of my all-time favorites. I feel that Super Mario 3 and Super Mario RPG are two games that I have to play and beat once a year, every year.

We have already done the yearly Mario RPG playthrough so Mario 3 is up next. This playthrough will be a full playthrough, where we play every stage in the game. Super Mario 3 will be a nice change of pace for the show, as it feels like we haven’t played a Mario game on the program in quite some time. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if we have what it takes to save Princess Toadstool from King Koopa and his evil forces.

Can we save the Mushroom Kingdom from the evil King Koopa?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. We’re getting closer to the Golden Sun final episode but I have been hurt in the past, claiming it was final episode time. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough will be continued as well as last time we made our way through Dodongo’s Cavern and later arrived at Zora’s Domain.

I want to give a “thank you” to the viewers of the Stevetendo show and other Shacknews programming. This week marks the second anniversary of the Stevetendo show and the show wouldn’t be where it is without the support shown by the viewers. If you want to show ever more support for the Shacknews Twitch channel, then you should subscribe with Prime Gaming and the best part is that Twitch sub is free!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!