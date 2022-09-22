Tesla (TSLA) recalls 1.1 Mil vehicles due to window auto-reversal issues Tesla is recalling a whopping 1.1 million cars due to a problem with window auto-reversing systems.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) is back in the news today thanks to an issue with the auto-reversal software in some of their vehicle models which has forced a recall of 1.1 million vehicles. Right now, the windows may not react properly when something is obstructing their closure, such as a driver or passenger’s arm, which could possibly cause some injuries. The issue seems to spring from a software problem though, which the company claims it can fix by rolling out an update.

This news comes to us via a report on Reuters which states that Tesla had been in conversation with the National Highway Traffic SafetyAdministration (NHTSA) about the issue and that the EV company, owned by Elon Musk, would be rolling out a software update to fix the issue. Tesla claims that no customers have filed complaints or been subject to injury or death as a result of the issue with the window auto-reversal problem and the NHTSA has warned consumers that there is a chance the system could pinch drivers or passengers before retracting properly.

The 1.1 million vehicle recall is focused on Model X cars as well as Model 3 cars made between 2017-2022, Model Ys made from 2020-2021, and Model S cars from 2021-2022. The issue was first discovered back in August during product testing and Tesla researchers warned that there had been "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection." and that the results themselves were not up to NHTSA standards.

Musk himself took to his Twitter account to state that he felt the language of calling this a recall was “outdated & inaccurate” and that it was simply “a tiny over-the-air software update.” All Tesla vehicles in production have been given a software to recalibrate the automatic window reversal system as of September 19, so the issue should not exist with newer vehicles.