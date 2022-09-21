Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest - Splatoon 3 Learn the all the details about the Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest, including its start time, end time, and rewards in Splatoon 3.

The Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest is about to kick off in Splatoon 3. Players can get on, join a team, and fight in the Splatfest Battles and Tricolor Battles to prove their team is the best. Splatfest is only around for a short time, and with plenty to win and bragging rights to claim, you’ll want to get in and start inking turf right away.

Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest start time

The Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest starts on Friday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. This is quite late in the evening for those in the east coast, but if you want to get all the rewards, you’ll want to get started as soon as possible.

Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest end time

The Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest ends on Sunday, September 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Players will have until the same time on Sunday evening to participate in Splatfest. When Sunday night rolls around, the event will end, the earnings recording, and the prized doled out.

How to play Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest

To participate in the Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest you must first partake in the Splatfest Sneak Peek. This is a pre-event where players can pledge their allegiance to one of three teams: Gear, Grub, or Fun (the Splatfest’s namesake). Find the tent in the Square, near the Amiibo box. Pick wisely, you cannot change your mind.

Once you’ve decided which team you want to be on, you can equip a special event t-shirt. During the event, the tee can have its abilities changed or have its ability slots removed for a discounted price. This will help you craft the perfect tee ahead of the main event. Keep in mind that once the event is over, you’ll have to give the shirt back.

After the Sneak Peek ends, the Main Event will begin. This is the Splatfest Battle where three teams will verse each other in a bid to paint the most of the level. Perform better to earn more Clout – the main XP system of Splatfest.

There are also unique battles that offer bonus Clout. These battles are 10x, 100x, and even 333x. Winning one of these will boost your Clout by said amount and net you a festival shell. Each shell will boost your odds of getting into one of the rarer battles.

Splatfest rewards

During the Splatfest event, you can earn Conch Shells that can be used in the Shell-Out Machine. To earn a Conch Shell, increase your catalog during the event (this is made easier by way of catalog leveling being increased during Splatfest). Spend these Conch Shells before the event ends as they will be removed from your inventory on Sunday evening.

Once you start playing the Splatfest Battles, you will earn Splatfest Points based on the match. Earning said points will level up your Splatfest Rank. The higher your rank, the more Super Sea Snails you’ll earn at the end of Splatfest.

Players will only get rewards once the results are in. Remember: even if your team doesn’t win the popular vote, the winner of Splatfest is also based on Conch Shells and Clout earned. It’s best to keep on earning as much as you can while the event is active.

There is a whole lot to learn about Splatfest in Splatoon 3. Stop by the tent in the Square and read the Splatfest Info section for more on Tricolor Battles and reminders of anything else you need to know. There’s also the Shacknews Splatoon 3 page for a wealth of guides.