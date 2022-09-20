ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 238 Tonight, on Stevetendo, could be the finale of our Golden Sun playthrough!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Golden Sun playthrough. During the last Golden Sun episode, we finally got past the Colosso battle tournament that I thought wasn't mandatory for story progression but found out that it was actually necessary for the story. That being said, we also made our way through the Suhalla Desert and arrived in Lalivero.

It feels like we're getting closer and closer to the end of Golden Sun so tonight could be the final episode but I'm not making any promises. In the past I have felt a final playthrough episode coming and then needed a few more nights to actually beat said game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, see if our party has what it takes to defeat the final dungeons and save the world!

The Venus Lighthouse is where the final battle takes place. Will Steve and co. be able to save the world?

