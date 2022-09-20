Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 238

Tonight, on Stevetendo, could be the finale of our Golden Sun playthrough!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
2

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Golden Sun playthrough. During the last Golden Sun episode, we finally got past the Colosso battle tournament that I thought wasn't mandatory for story progression but found out that it was actually necessary for the story. That being said, we also made our way through the Suhalla Desert and arrived in Lalivero.

It feels like we're getting closer and closer to the end of Golden Sun so tonight could be the final episode but I'm not making any promises. In the past I have felt a final playthrough episode coming and then needed a few more nights to actually beat said game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, see if our party has what it takes to defeat the final dungeons and save the world!

The Venus Lighthouse is where the final battle takes place. Will Steve and co. be able to save the world?
©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT /8 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for the continuation of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough and the start of more new playthroughs on the show!

The viewers helps grow success and the Stevetendo show and the other great Shacknews Twitch programming wouldn’t be where they are today without our fan base! The fans deserves a “thank you” for watching every week and having a fun time. If you feel like showing you care even more, then subscribe with your Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch sub. It would mean the world to the Shacknews family if you used that sub on our Twitch channel!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

