Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Audio-Technica shows off the AT2020USB-X mic at PAX West 2022

We also take a look at some of the latest Audio-Technica headsets.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Audio-Technica has been assisting people with their PC audio gaming needs for years and they recently set up shop over at PAX West 2022. Shacknews was wandering through the show floor and took a look at some of their inventory, which included the high-end AT2020USB-X microphone.

Shacknews Co-EIC Blake Morse is introduced to some of the AT2020USB-X's standout features. These include the high resolution A/D converter that allows for clear and natural studio-quality sound reproduction, directional sound pickup, direct monitor control, mix control for specific setups, and a silent mute button. It's a plug-and-play microphone that can be accessed just about anywhere, thanks to its USB-C port and custom desk stand.

Audio-Technica also brought along some of its best headphones and headsets to the show this year. The ATH-M50XBT2 with Bluetooth functionality was on display. As far as gaming headsets, attendees got to check out the ATH-GL3 (closed back unit) and the ATH-GDL3 (open back unit) sets. The more premium ATH-G1WL and ATH-G1 headsets were also on display, showing off some of the latest cutting edge designs from Audio-Technica.

The Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X USB microphone is available now for $149.00 USD. For more videos just like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola