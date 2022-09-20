Audio-Technica shows off the AT2020USB-X mic at PAX West 2022 We also take a look at some of the latest Audio-Technica headsets.

Audio-Technica has been assisting people with their PC audio gaming needs for years and they recently set up shop over at PAX West 2022. Shacknews was wandering through the show floor and took a look at some of their inventory, which included the high-end AT2020USB-X microphone.

Shacknews Co-EIC Blake Morse is introduced to some of the AT2020USB-X's standout features. These include the high resolution A/D converter that allows for clear and natural studio-quality sound reproduction, directional sound pickup, direct monitor control, mix control for specific setups, and a silent mute button. It's a plug-and-play microphone that can be accessed just about anywhere, thanks to its USB-C port and custom desk stand.

Audio-Technica also brought along some of its best headphones and headsets to the show this year. The ATH-M50XBT2 with Bluetooth functionality was on display. As far as gaming headsets, attendees got to check out the ATH-GL3 (closed back unit) and the ATH-GDL3 (open back unit) sets. The more premium ATH-G1WL and ATH-G1 headsets were also on display, showing off some of the latest cutting edge designs from Audio-Technica.

The Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X USB microphone is available now for $149.00 USD. For more videos just like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.