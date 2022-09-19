ShackStream: Absolute Tactics puts strategy to the blade on Indie-licious Join us on Indie-licious as we hone our blades in well-crafted tactics in the vibrant fantasy fiction world of Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy.

We do love ourselves some good strategy on Shacknews, and definitely in the indie gaming space on Indie-licious. Thankfully, the vast indie gaming world is happy to deliver, and this week we’re taking a good look at the fantasy tactics offering that is Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy.

Absolute Tactics comes to us from the developers at Curious Fate and the publishers at Akupara Games. It’s out as of September 15, 2022, and available on Nintendo Switch and PC. This game takes players to a dark fantasy fiction world on the brink of war. We join the hero Huxley and his dog Max as they venture to gather friends and allies to fight their way through a world of swords, sorcery, and vicious monsters. We’ll have to specialize our fighters in different classes and utilize their skills well if we’re to win the day.

Join us as we go live with Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’re also in the market to have a sword, a bow, and an axe. Tune into today’s episode of Indie-licious as we play Absolute Tactics and see if we can dig up all these weapons and more for the strategic combat ahead.