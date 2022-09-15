Smash Ultimate Summit 5 brackets, times, schedule, prize pool & stream Top players and rising fan favorites from across Super Smash Bros. Ultimate clash once again in this weekend's Smash Ultimate Summit 5. Here's everything you need to know.

Super Smash Bros. is back for the fifth Smash Ultimate Summit event. Beyond the Summit's events for the Smash world are among the most unique in all of esports, offering a more intimate environment. The Ultimate world is back at the Summit house for Smash Ultimate Summit 5, so let's go over what's at stake and how you can watch.

Smash Ultimate Summit 5 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream

IT'S TIME FOR THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH 🌟



Day 1 of #UltimateSummit 5 Presented by @coinbase is live 🎉



📺 https://t.co/gTvtiwGc86 pic.twitter.com/JKfoCn4Hc0 — Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) September 15, 2022

Smash Ultimate Summit 5 will unfold throughout the weekend and here are all the details:

The schedule



Source: Beyond The Smash

Smash Ultimate Summit 5 is already underway, having started on Thursday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The event started off with a special Squad Strike session that followed a handful of unique events that will lead into the formal start of competition on Friday. You can watch the whole thing over at the Beyond the Smash Twitch channel.

The Smash Ultimate Summit 5 tournament will begin on Friday, September 16. Group play will begin at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET and run for eight hours before resuming on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET. It's a round robin style tournament and while all players will advance, the results will determine seeding. The final bracket will play out on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET.

The players

Smash Ultimate Summit 5 features players who were invited, players who earned their way in through their performance at Rise 'N Grind and Shine 2022, and players voted in by the Smash Bros. community. Here are the players who will be participating:

Leonardo "MkLeo" Lopez Perez (Invitee)

Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey (Invitee)

Naoto "ProtoBanham" Tsuji (Invitee)

Michael "Riddles" Kim (Invitee)

Acola (Invitee)

Samuel "Dabuz" Buzby (Invitee)

Paris "Light" Ramirez (Invitee)

William "Glutonny" Belaid (Invitee)

Kolawole "Kola" Aideyan (Invitee)

Edgar "Sparg0" Valdez (Invitee)

Robert "Myran" Herrin (Crowdfunding vote)

Jayjay "Ouch!?" Basilan (Crowdfunding vote)

Dominic "T3 DOM" Carone (Crowdfunding vote)

Christian "Jahzz0" Ramsay (Crowdfunding vote)

Steven "Anathema" Acosta (Rise 'N Grind)

Brian "Cosmos" Kalu (Shine 2022)

Here are the groups for this weekend:



Source: Beyond The Smash

The prize pool

The exact prize pool is yet to be determined. As of this post, according to Liquipedia, the total is hovering around $15,495 USD. We'll be sure to update this post with how much each competitor takes home as we learn more throughout the weekend.

Smash Ultimate Summit 5 is currently underway. Be sure to tune in throughout the weekend for amazing competition, fun side events, and randomness from the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Plus, be sure to tune in to Wide World of Electronic Sports this Monday on the Shacknews Twitch channel, as we'll discuss the fallout from this event.