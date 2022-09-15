Splatoon 3 update 1.1.1 patch notes fixes some multiplayer connection errors The September 15 update for Splatoon 3 offers up a wealth of fixes, including some matchmaking errors.

Splatoon 3 has just released and already Nintendo is hard at work making adjustments and improvements. Today, Version 1.1.1 has been released and should be available for players to download. Once the update has been applied, several fixes and improvements should be evident. Take a look at the patch notes below to see what has changed.

Splatoon 3 Ver 1.1.1 patch notes

The Splatoon 3 patch notes for the Ver 1.1.1 update can be viewed over on the Nintendo Support site or below. Of note are the fixes to the multiplayer component, specifically, the improvement to connection errors that occurred after battles were completed.

Changes to Splatfests

The rate of Tricolor Battle occurrence has been adjusted. From the defending team’s perspective, they will trigger somewhat less frequently than before.

Changes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue where it was possible to jump farther than usual with a Squid Roll by performing a certain input while charging a Squid Surge.

Fixed issues that appeared when playing for a long time without closing the software, such as shots from the player’s main weapon not firing correctly.

Fixed an issue where the player could move through the surface of the water or stand on water when moving quickly. For example, when performing a Dodge Roll with Splat Dualies.

Changes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where connection errors occurred with high frequency at the end of battles due to connection environment.

Fixed an issue with the Bloblobber where the collision detection of the third and fourth blobs of a single volley became extremely small.

Fixed an issue where cash and experience were not being awarded in certain circumstances when a battle ended early due to a lack of players.

Fixed an issue where, in certain modes, a player would be unable to cancel matchmaking when not enough other players were gathered. Matchmaking will now be canceled automatically after a certain amount of time has passed.

Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard in which it was possible to enter the back side of certain drawbridges.

Changes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where connection errors occurred with high frequency at the end of jobs due to connection environment.

Fixed an issue with Mudmouth Eruption events in which Mudmouths moved in unintended ways.

Fixed an issue that caused some players with identical titles to be considered “rank supporters” and not gain Rank Points.

Fixed an issue where continuously damaging a submerged Maws with certain special weapons would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue where players were becoming trapped within the stage terrain.

Fixed an issue where, at the end of battle, the amount of Grizzco Points earned would be shown as smaller than the amount actually added to save data, which caused cases where the player could not collect rewards.

Fixed an issue where the messages at the beginning of Wave 3 could change based on whether or not a King Salmonid would appear.

Changes to Story Mode

Fixed an issue where, after clearing the final stage, a communication error would occur in the middle of a certain scene and return the player to the square.

The post-clear cutscenes can be viewed by clearing the final stage again.

In cases where this error occurred, the final stage is treated as cleared, and the stage can be skipped from the pause menu when reattempting.

Other Changes

Fixed an issue when starting the game for the first time in which the game could get stuck and not advance from the black screen after the screen where yellow and blue ink mix together.

Fixed an issue when downloading a battle replay that occasionally caused the game to not advance.

Fixed an issue in which the game would crash when the schedule was updated while attempting to join a friend.

Fixed a rare issue where the game would crash while the player was visiting a shop.

Fixed an issue where a communication error could occur while a player traded in gear at a shop.

Fixed an issue where a connection error could occur when buying a weapon. A player would seem to then have the weapon equipped despite not having been able to buy it, which would cause a connection error if the player attempted to join a battle.

Because this update patch focuses on Splatfest-related changes and addresses bugs that can have significant effect on game progress, we have prioritized its release. Please note that the changes to Tricolor Battle frequency should be considered temporary. For now, there will be somewhat more instances of players selecting Tricolor Battle but being placed in a Turf War battle instead. Going forward, Splatfest-matchmaking specifications will continue to be adjusted, and this issue will be rectified. We are planning to implement these adjustments with the new season beginning in December. The next patch will focus primarily on balance adjustments and other issues that were outside the scope of the current patch. We continue to observe and analyze battle data and are planning to make adjustments at the midpoint of the current season.

Make sure you close Splatoon 3 and download Version 1.1.1 to ensure you can get back online and into the battle. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you more on the latest entry in the immensely popular Splatoon series.