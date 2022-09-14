Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apple.com is down right now

One of the largest companies in the world is experiencing technical issues with its main site, Apple.com.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Apple
2

Apple (AAPL) is currently experiencing issues with its main site, Apple.com. The main page is struggling to load, returning a “Forbidden” message to users that are attempting to reach the site. Those that do manage to get the site to load are greeted with a site void of any of the usual Apple spectacle.

Image shows the Apple.com site not working correctly

Source: Apple.com.au

The error screen when trying to reach Apple.com reads:

You don't have permission to access this resource.

Additionally, a 403 Forbidden error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

In the event users are able to reach Apple.com, or the site in other regions, they will see what is shown in the image above. Instead of normal scripts and structure, the page will appear as plain text with standard hyperlinks.

While the site does not load properly, Apple’s System Status currently shows that all services are operating normally. Even Is It Down Right Now doesn’t reflect the currently issues occurring over on Apple’s site.

Keep it locked to Shacknews on the latest from Apple. We’ll be sure to update you should we receive additional information about Apple.com’s current issues.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola