Apple.com is down right now One of the largest companies in the world is experiencing technical issues with its main site, Apple.com.

Apple (AAPL) is currently experiencing issues with its main site, Apple.com. The main page is struggling to load, returning a “Forbidden” message to users that are attempting to reach the site. Those that do manage to get the site to load are greeted with a site void of any of the usual Apple spectacle.

The error screen when trying to reach Apple.com reads:

You don't have permission to access this resource. Additionally, a 403 Forbidden error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

In the event users are able to reach Apple.com, or the site in other regions, they will see what is shown in the image above. Instead of normal scripts and structure, the page will appear as plain text with standard hyperlinks.

While the site does not load properly, Apple’s System Status currently shows that all services are operating normally. Even Is It Down Right Now doesn’t reflect the currently issues occurring over on Apple’s site.

Keep it locked to Shacknews on the latest from Apple. We’ll be sure to update you should we receive additional information about Apple.com’s current issues.