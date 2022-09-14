ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 237 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time starts on the Stevetendo show tonight!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're starting a playthrough of one of my all-time favorite games. What better time to play a Legend of Zelda game than the day after the Nintendo Direct where the newest Legend of Zelda game finally got a release date and sub title. For those who missed the Nintendo Direct, the newest Zelda game will release on May 12th 2023 as well as a sub title, the Tears of the Kingdom. Not much is known about the story in the game, but Nintendo was very "hush-hush" about revealing the subtitle to the game prior as some people felt that it would give away too much of the game.

Honor one up and coming Zelda game with a classic so that's why we're playing the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the show tonight. Ocarina of Time is thought of by many to be one of the best video games of all time. I happen to agree with those folks with Ocarina of Time and Link to the Past being two of my favorite Zelda games with Breath of the Wild being a close third.

The run that starts tonight will be with the Ocarina of Time version that's on the Switch online service, which will be interesting because I will be using the Switch Pro controller and not an Nintendo 64 Switch controller. The Pro controller has a button layout for Nintendo 64 games that isn't the greatest so this should be an interesting time. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we can save Princess Zelda and the Sacred Realm from the forces of evil? I'm also giving my thoughts on the Nintendo Direct as I ran out of time during last night's Stevetendo show!

Will we be able to help save Princess Zelda and restore Hyrule to glory?

