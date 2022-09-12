ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 235 Chow down on some pizza and check out the Stevetendo show! Tonight on the program, we're taking on the original TMNT for the NES.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're staying in the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and playing another classic TMNT game. This time I'll be attempting to finish one of the tougher TMNT games, the original NES game. I remember being able to get to the underwater level, disarm all the explosives, and then die in the stage right after.

Tonight would be a first if I'm actually able to beat this game, as I have never accomplished that feat. If there's time, we'll also play the two remaining Game Boy TMNT games that are also apart of the Cowabunga Collection. In my opinion, the Cowabunga Collection is the right way to put together a classic gaming collection. It's fun to see all the add-ons for the game like the box arts, the music, and the art from the cartoon series. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if I have what it takes to beat the NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle game for the first time!

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game for the NES is one of the tougher games on the console. Will I beat it?

