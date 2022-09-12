Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splatoon 3 sells 3.45 million in Japan in first 3 days

This is the most sales of a Nintendo Switch software product within the first three days of a game's release in the region.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
The Splatoon series has a dedicated fanbase. Players fell in love with the first game, adored the second, and now it seems like they are ravenous over the third entry. While it’s one thing to get a feel from the community, Nintendo has the receipts that show exactly how popular the game is in Japan. According to Nintendo, Splatoon 3 has sold over 3.45 million units in its first three days, a record for any of the company’s first-party software on Nintendo Switch.

Image shows a Splatoon 3 character in a victory pose holding an object above their head

Source: Nintendo

On September 11, 2022, Nintendo announced that Splatoon 3 has sold more than 3.45 million units in Japan in its first three days. This marks Splatoon 3 as the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the three-day threshold. This news was delivered via a press release which readers can find over the Nintendo site.

The press release notes that this incredible achievement is across both packaged and downloadable versions of Splatoon 3. What’s more amazing about this accomplishment is that the game isn’t marketed as a solo experience, in fact, for players to get the most out of the game, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for online features. Assuming most players who purchase the game play it for online multiplayer, that’s a lot of membership sales.

It will be interesting to see how these sales are reflected in Nintendo’s Q2 2023 earnings report that are due later this year. For now, you can check out our NTDOY page for a look at how the company performed in Q1 2023. One standout story was that Nintendo’s ordinary profit was boosted by a yen exchange rate. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Nintendo, whether it’s the video game side, finance side, or a mixture of the two.

Guides Editor
