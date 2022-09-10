Watch the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase here Catch everything coming out of Ubisoft during this special Saturday showcase.

It's been a relatively quiet year for Ubisoft, as far as game reveals go. That silence is about to be broken on Saturday, as the Ubisoft Forward event returns for a fresh round of announcements, updates, and more surprises from across the publisher's library of franchises. We'll be watching here at Shacknews and here's how you can join us.

The Ubisoft Forward 2022 presentation will air on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. It will be viewable on the Ubisoft Twitch channel and the Ubisoft YouTube channel. If you'd like to stay with us on Shacknews, we have an embed above that should go live as soon as the show begins.

There are a few items of note to watch for during Saturday's show. Expect to see new footage for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the Assassin's Creed franchise, and possibly some more about Skull & Bones. Ubisoft is also promising new updates on its line of ongoing games, including Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800, and others. Plus, we're ready for some more surprises, whether it come from anything with the name "Tom Clancy" on it or from something entirely new.

Plus, according to the Ubisoft Forward website, you can earn drops for watching today's show on Twitch. Watch for 15 minutes to get a Skull & Bones Emblem for Skull & Bones, 30 minutes to get an Explosive Detail Charm in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, 45 minutes to get the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions, and 60 minutes to get the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Shacknews will watch today's presentation along with everybody else, so be sure to come back for any major breaking news. We'll endeavor to have the big stories from the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase throughout the weekend.