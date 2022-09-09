Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 9: Kicking off with Madden

Are you ready for some football? It's that time of year, where the NFL storms the field and kicks off a long season with a yawn-inducing one-sided blowout. (Sorry, Rams fans.) The games are bound to get better, which is just what we like to say about the Madden series. Surely it has to get better at some point, but in lieu of that, we can at least help make sure nobody pays full price for it. The All Madden edition of the game is already on sale for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you're one of those people who absolutely have to have this game, consider giving it a look.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has a great indies sale going right now and it features games like Disco Elysium, The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, and Trek To Yomi. Plus, Escape Academy is getting its first discount, so if you're interested in escape room-style puzzles, you'll want to check that out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gods Will Fall - FREE!
- Scourgebringer - FREE!
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Super Saver Sale
- RiffTrax: The Game - $3.99 (60% off)
- Slime Rancher - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Slay The Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition - $10.99 (80% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Open World Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (80% off)
- Optimized for Next Gen Sale
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $54.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Escape Academy [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Forest - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $13.49 (55% off)
- A Memoir Blue [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Undertale - $8.99 (40% off)
- Extended Play
- The Quarry [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman Trilogy [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Games Under $15
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- UFC 4 - $10.19 (83% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Firewatch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla (All Legends) - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Superhot: One of Us Bundle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Darkest Dungeon Ancestral Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Heat - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Hot Deals from Warner Bros. Games
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Soundfall - $17.99 (40% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife - $13.99 (30% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 9: Kicking off with Madden