ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 234 The show is jumping right back into the TMNT: Cowabunga Collection with TMNT 3: The Manhattan Project!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're keeping the Ninja Turtle vibe going with more of the TMNT: Cowabunga Collection. This time we're jumping into the third NES TMNT game, the Manhattan Project. The first time I remember playing the Manhattan Project was at my brother's friend's house and they had their NES set up in their basement. I recall getting to the end of the surfing level and dying to Groundchuck on the ship.

That being said, the Manhattan Project is a longer game when compared to TMNT 2: the Arcade Game.It also has more boss fights based on characters from the TMNT cartoon. In terms of paying homage to the source material, the cartoon series, Shredder's Revenge and the Manhattan Project are similar. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT see if we can help the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get the island of Manhattan back from Shredder!

Gotta take down Shredder and get Manhattan island back!

©Konami

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT /9 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for the continuation of our Golden Sun playthrough and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more information on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.