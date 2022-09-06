ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 233 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is front and center on Stevetendo with TMNT 2: The Arcade Game!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're ordering some pizza and playing some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. I've played plenty of TMNT: Turtles in Time on the Stevetendo show but for tonight, we're playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game. This is the second installment of the turtles on the NES.

I have such fond memories playing this game with my brother on our NES. I can also remember playing this at our local Pizza Hut while waiting for our order to be ready. I haven't played TMNT 2: The Arcade Game in years so this is going to be a fun trip down memory lane. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT see if I still have what it takes to lead the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to victory against Shredder.

Kick some shell and take down the Foot!

