Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 148

Get ready for an epic Tuesday because we're back!

Rodney Conyers Jr.
Rodney Conyers Jr.
1

Good evening my fellow Shackers! Did you think you could escape us? The Wide World of Electronic Sports is back and we're ready to talk gaming on this glorious Tuesday. Join the man with a plan, Denny Von Doom and myself as we guide you on this fantastical journey through the world of Esports 

Despite being on a Tuesday, WWES will be happening at our usual time of 3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. EDT on our Shacknews Twitch channel. Here you'll be able to listen to our wide array of Esports topics and rants. At the top of the hour, we'll be jumping directly into Nintendo and their big weekend at PAX West 2022. It goes without saying that when Nintendo shows up they show up in a big way and they did just that this weekend with not one but three tourneys! In a joint effort with Panda Global they were to bring to life the "Almost Pro" invitational featuring some of the best players in the world from Smash Ultimate. In addition to Smash at PAX West 2022, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the newly released Splatoon 3 also received tournaments on the big stage.

Later on, we'll be diving into the Fighting Game Community. East Coast Throwdown wrapped up this weekend in Connecticut and ran 20 of the finest fighting game titles out there for our viewing pleasure. With this being the final year of Street Fighter V and with Guilty Gear Strive on the rise you'll have to tune to get our thoughts on how everything wrapped up. 

To round out the show we'll be taking a trip to the down under and discussing HCS Melbourne 2022. From top to bottom the action was immense and competition was fierce, however, in the end there can be only one. The Australian based organization, Chief's Esports Club, were able to defeat Team Mindfreak in Grand Finals with a final score of 4-2. With a roster that consisted of Beastn, BZZIRK, Madsy, and Slayz their team looked to be unstoppable.

Of course, after we talk gaming we have to talk food in everyone's favorite segment, Sauce Talk. Get those stomachs ready because Rick and Morty are crossing over into another food universe. To celebrate their Emmy Award winning sixth season Rick and Morty and Wendy's have partnered up for a handful of themed menu items from now until September 11th 2022. If you know anything about us here Shacknews we are big fans of the franchise! 

If you enjoyed all of the conversation from today's installment you can support the channel by subscribing to us on Twitch. Prime Members can do this for free with Prime Gaming. Greg Burkleton Burke has you covered if you're amongst some of those unlucky few who missed out on the show. Head over to our YouTube Channel to catch the VODs from today's episode.

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

