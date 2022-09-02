Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 2: End of summer sales continue

Summer is closer to coming to an end, even if the weather in a lot of places wouldn't seem to indicate that. More retailers than ever are in the middle of their big end-of-summer sales. Massive promotions from the Epic Games Store, Humble Store, Ubisoft Store, and GOG.com continue through the holiday weekend. They're also joined by new sales from Blizzard, which has deals on the Call of Duty series, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and many more. Steam isn't having a "sale," in the traditional sense, but a lot of major AAA titles are being discounted there, including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, The Quarry, Dying Light 2, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, New World, and many more.

If you want something for the low price of "free," you can pick up the original Mafia from Steam to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. The weekly Epic Games Store freebies are pretty good this week and include Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, head over to Prime Gaming and claim your free copy of Assassin's Creed Origins throughout the month of September.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Source: Ubisoft

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO The Hobbit. Pay more than the average $8.92 to get LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-8 and the LEGO The Hobbit Big Little Character, Side Quest Character, and The Battle DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO Lord of the Rings, Gauntlet Slayer Edition (w/Lilith the Necromancer Pack), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Dungeons (w/Into the Dark, Map Pack, and The Dark Lord DLCs). Pay more than the average $10.30 to get Dungeons 2 (w/A Game of Winter, A Chance of Dragons, and A Song of Sand and Fire DLCs). Pay $12 or more to also receive Dungeons 3 (w/Once Upon A Time, Evil of the Caribbean, Lord of the Kings, Clash of Gods, An Unexpected DLC, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLCs). These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 for Little Big Workshop and Not Tonight. Pay $12 or more to also receive Model Builder, Airport CEO, and Project Hospital. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dinosaur Fossil Hunter and Parkitect. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.