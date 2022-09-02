Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 2: End of summer sales continue

Summer is closer to coming to an end, even if the weather in a lot of places wouldn't seem to indicate that. More retailers than ever are in the middle of their big end-of-summer sales. Massive promotions from the Epic Games Store, Humble Store, Ubisoft Store, and GOG.com continue through the holiday weekend. They're also joined by new sales from Blizzard, which has deals on the Call of Duty series, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and many more. Steam isn't having a "sale," in the traditional sense, but a lot of major AAA titles are being discounted there, including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, The Quarry, Dying Light 2, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, New World, and many more.
If you want something for the low price of "free," you can pick up the original Mafia from Steam to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. The weekly Epic Games Store freebies are pretty good this week and include Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, head over to Prime Gaming and claim your free copy of Assassin's Creed Origins throughout the month of September.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Game Deals
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Game Deals.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Knockout City: Armazillo DLC Pack - FREE until 9/8
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - FREE until 9/8
- Submerged: Hidden Depths - FREE until 9/8
- August Event Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $44.99 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $27.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $22.49 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $18.74 (25% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's August Event Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues [Steam] - $3.69 (82% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.94 (69% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.64 (69% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $20.27 (49% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.19 (56% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.95 (38% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.95 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.79 (79% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.39 (49% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dorfromantik - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Weird West - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $22.49 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $17.49 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $17.99 (70% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $14.99 (25% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $7.99 (20% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.74 (65% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,500 deals to be found during the GOG Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $49.79 (17% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $26.39 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.51 (72% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO The Hobbit. Pay more than the average $8.92 to get LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-8 and the LEGO The Hobbit Big Little Character, Side Quest Character, and The Battle DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO Lord of the Rings, Gauntlet Slayer Edition (w/Lilith the Necromancer Pack), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Dungeons (w/Into the Dark, Map Pack, and The Dark Lord DLCs). Pay more than the average $10.30 to get Dungeons 2 (w/A Game of Winter, A Chance of Dragons, and A Song of Sand and Fire DLCs). Pay $12 or more to also receive Dungeons 3 (w/Once Upon A Time, Evil of the Caribbean, Lord of the Kings, Clash of Gods, An Unexpected DLC, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLCs). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 for Little Big Workshop and Not Tonight. Pay $12 or more to also receive Model Builder, Airport CEO, and Project Hospital. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dinosaur Fossil Hunter and Parkitect. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's End of Summer Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Bethesda
- 2K Games
- Sega
- Xbox Game Studios
- Taleworlds Entertainment
- Bandai Namco
- Square Enix
- Devolver Digital
- Rockstar Games
- Capcom
- IO Interactive
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Humble Games
- Frontier Developments
- Bungie
- Team 17
- Kalypso Media
- Kasedo Games
- Idea Factory
- Rebellion
- Private Division
- Techland
- Gearbox Publishing
Origin
- F1 2022 - $38.99 (35% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $29.69 (67% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Origins - FREE from Prime Gaming until 9/30 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Gamescom Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $45.00 (55% off)
- Riders Republic - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $25.20 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $13.20 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $19.80 (67% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $35.99 (40% off)
- F1 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- WWE 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- New World - $19.99 (50% off)
- Activision Publisher Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Singularity - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gun - $6.59 (67% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Activision Publisher Sale.
- Mafia - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 9/5)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/8 @ 10AM PT)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Cozy Grove - $5.99 (60% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $17.49 (50% off)
- Lake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Men of War: Assault Squad 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $13.99 (65% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.79 (84% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 2: End of summer sales continue