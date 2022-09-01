ShackStream: Shack Air delivers an HJet from factory to London This week, Shack Air will pick up a brand new updated HJet from its Greenboro factory and fly it over to London, Canada, to deliver it to its new owner.

For several weeks now, Jan has been waiting for an update to Marwan Gharib's HJet, one of the few payware business jet add-ons available for Microsoft Flight Simulator, to arrive. That day is finally here, and we'll be heading over to KGSO Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the real-world Honda Jets are manufactured. Our mission is to deliver the shiny new jet to London, Ontario, Canada, and get it there in one piece.

In order to get the best experience, we'll be using FSXcenery's KGSO scenery for our departure and FSimStudio's CYXU scenery at our destination. Our full flight plan is very simple, and you can find the route below if you're interested in flying it yourself. Along the way, we'll be reviewing a lot of the new functionality of the HJet, including improved vertical navigation and other core systems.

KGSO DCT SBV DCT ERI DCT CYXU

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.