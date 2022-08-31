ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 232 It's time for the Mega Man 3 portion of the Wily Wars on Stevetendo! We saved the best Mega Man game for last!

This week has a Mega Man feel to it on the Stevetendo show. We started off with Mega Man X2, one of the better Super Nintendo games around, and tonight, we're getting back into Mega Man: The Wily Wars. During the last Wily Wars episode, Mega Man 1 and 2 were completed and now we're moving on to my favorite NES Mega Man game, Mega Man 3. Mega Man 3 saw the addition of Proto Man, Mega Man's brother, as well as Rush, Mega Man's robot dog companion.

There is one more game on the Wily Wars collection and that's the Wily Tower, a game unlocked after you defeat Mega Man 1,2, and 3 on the collection. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, find out if we defeat Dr. Wily in Mega Man 3 as well as take on the challenge of the Wily Tower. If we traverse the Wily Tower, you're in for a treat as this will be my first time playing the Wily Tower mode of the Wily Wars.

Will Mega Man be able to defeat the robot masters of Mega Man 3?

