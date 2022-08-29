ShackStream: Lighthouse Keeper tasks us with coastal safety on Indie-licious We'll be tending to the care and maintenance of a lighthouse to ensure the safety of the seas on today's episode of Indie-licious.

Lighthouses serve a hugely important role in society, keeping ships safe from unexpected landfall. Somebody has to tend to the lighthouses and make sure they’re in working order though. On this week’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, that’s our job as we keep the lights on and the water safe in Lighthouse Keeper.

Lighthouse Keeper comes to us from the developers at Stratera Games. It came out on August 23, 2022 and is currently available on PC via Steam. It’s exactly what it sounds like. You are tasked with looking after a lighthouse. That means keeping it maintained, repairing it as parts break, and upgrading it to be a better functioning structure. That also means looking after yourself. You’re on an island and nobody’s going to feed you. You’ll have to do a little hunting and fishing to look after yourself in addition to the upkeep on the lighthouse.

Join us as we clock in as the lighthouse keeper in Lighthouse Keeper on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank folks who tuned into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your engagement and interaction are always a welcome presence in our streams and we’re happy to have your support in any way we can. If you’d like to support us further, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link that account up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The coasts need light and our little lighthouse will be the one to provide it, but only if we keep the lights running. Join us as we put in the work on today’s episode of Indie-licious with Lighthouse Keeper.