Unboxing marathon featuring some of Blizzard's greatest hits Join us for an unboxing marathon featuring a variety of creative books for games like World of Warcraft, Starcraft, and Overwatch.

If you’re a fan of Blizzard and are looking for some quality entertainment, perhaps something to keep you company while you enjoy a relaxing lunch or dinner, we’ve got five videos that should be right up your alley. All of the videos are unboxings featuring Shacknews’ own Greg Burke and are centered around reading material related to various Blizzard titles.

To start, there’s one showcasing an unboxing of World of Warcraft Exploring Azeroth The Eastern Kingdoms which boasts some truly gorgeous map art.

For art fans more into Hearthstone, we’ve also got an unboxing video dedicated to The Art of Hearthstone Volume V.

Looking for something more on the collector’s end of things? Check out this unboxing of The Art of Overwatch Vol. 2 Collector’s Edition!

Continuing with another great item to add to your collection, you can also get up close and personal with Starcraft II War Crest - Nature of the Beast Complete Collection.

Finally, if you prefer more of an overview of Blizzard as a whole, check out our unboxing Blizzard Forging Worlds Stories Behind the Art of Blizzard Entertainment.

Overall, there are some stellar books out there for Blizzard games especially in regards to ones that showcases art and game creation.