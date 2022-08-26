Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 26: Epic August Event Sale

Gamescom is happening right now and the Epic Games Store is looking to take advantage with a massive sale. Rather than choose between naming their sale after Gamescom or PAX West, Epic is simply opting for the more generic "August Event Sale" label. It may be generic, but there's no arguing with discounts on top-level games like Evil Dead: The Game, Sonic Origins, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Solar Ash, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and many more.

There's another late summer sale kicking off this weekend and it's from the folks at GOG.com. The people at GOG.com are putting over 3,500 games on sale in the GOG Su– no, I'm being told it's simply called the GOG Sale. That's it, just a general GOG Sale. It may not have a flashy name, but it does have a lot of flashy deals on games like Disco Elysium, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and No Man's Sky, as well as GOG.com debuts like LEGO DC Super-Villains and Mortal Kombat Trilogy.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code AUGUST15 to get 15% off a regular retail price game. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO The Hobbit. Pay more than the average $8.78 to get LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-8 and the LEGO The Hobbit Big Little Character, Side Quest Character, and The Battle DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO Lord of the Rings, Gauntlet Slayer Edition (w/Lilith the Necromancer Pack), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Verdun. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, Perfect Heist 2, Call to Arms Basic Edition, Brigador Deluxe Edition, and Intruder. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition (w/Season Pass) and Call to Arma: Gates of Hell Ostfront. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 for Little Big Workshop and Not Tonight. Pay $12 or more to also receive Model Builder, Airport CEO, and Project Hospital. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dinosaur Fossil Hunter and Parkitect. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

