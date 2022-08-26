Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 26: Epic August Event Sale

Gamescom is happening right now and the Epic Games Store is looking to take advantage with a massive sale. Rather than choose between naming their sale after Gamescom or PAX West, Epic is simply opting for the more generic "August Event Sale" label. It may be generic, but there's no arguing with discounts on top-level games like Evil Dead: The Game, Sonic Origins, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Solar Ash, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and many more.
There's another late summer sale kicking off this weekend and it's from the folks at GOG.com. The people at GOG.com are putting over 3,500 games on sale in the GOG Su– no, I'm being told it's simply called the GOG Sale. That's it, just a general GOG Sale. It may not have a flashy name, but it does have a lot of flashy deals on games like Disco Elysium, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and No Man's Sky, as well as GOG.com debuts like LEGO DC Super-Villains and Mortal Kombat Trilogy.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming until 8/31 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Destiny 2: Bungie's 30th Anniversary Pack - FREE until 8/30
- Ring of Pain - FREE until 9/1
- August Event Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $44.99 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $27.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $22.49 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $18.74 (25% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's August Event Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Monkey Island Special Edition Bundle [Steam] - $3.05 (80% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $57.39 (59% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.89 (90% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $20.27 (49% off)
- Digimon Survive: Month 1 Edition [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.19 (56% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $22.95 (62% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.95 (55% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.29 (34% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.12 (53% off)
- Superhot [Steam] - $7.98 (68% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.39 (49% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.91 (72% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.78 (41% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.37 (63% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $7.42 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.85 (47% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $18.99 (37% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Age of Empires 4 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (63% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $18.50 (38% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.31 (43% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.88 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.50 (81% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dorfromantik - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $22.49 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $17.99 (70% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $14.99 (25% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $7.99 (20% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.74 (65% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 3,500 deals to be found during the GOG Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code AUGUST15 to get 15% off a regular retail price game. Restrictions apply.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $33.53 (44% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.31 (56% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $8.61 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.49 (86% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO The Hobbit. Pay more than the average $8.78 to get LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-8 and the LEGO The Hobbit Big Little Character, Side Quest Character, and The Battle DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO Lord of the Rings, Gauntlet Slayer Edition (w/Lilith the Necromancer Pack), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Verdun. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, Perfect Heist 2, Call to Arms Basic Edition, Brigador Deluxe Edition, and Intruder. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition (w/Season Pass) and Call to Arma: Gates of Hell Ostfront. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 for Little Big Workshop and Not Tonight. Pay $12 or more to also receive Model Builder, Airport CEO, and Project Hospital. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dinosaur Fossil Hunter and Parkitect. These activate on Steam.
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's End of Summer Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Bethesda
- 2K Games
- 505 Games
- Sega
- Xbox Game Studios
- Taleworlds Entertainment
- Bandai Namco
- Square Enix
- Devolver Digital
- Rockstar Games
- Capcom
- IO Interactive
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Humble Games
- Frontier Developments
- Bungie
- Team 17
- Kalypso Media
- Kasedo Games
- Idea Factory
- Rebellion
- Private Division
- Techland
- Gearbox Publishing
Origin
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $7.49 (75% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Gamescom Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $45.00 (55% off)
- Riders Republic - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $25.20 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $13.20 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $19.80 (67% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $35.99 (40% off)
- QuakeCon 2022 Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from Steam's QuakeCon 2022 Sale.
- Activision Publisher Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Singularity - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gun - $6.59 (67% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Activision Publisher Sale.
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $21.05 (22% off)
- Hitman Trilogy - $39.99 (60% off)
- Age of Empires 4 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/29 @ 10AM PT)
- Far Cry Bundle - $49.42 (77% off)
- Bugsnax - $12.49 (50% off)
- NARAKA: Bladepoint - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 1+2 - $30.07 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $11.19 (20% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.99 (90% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
