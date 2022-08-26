Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 26: Xbox End of Summer Sale

Summer is starting to come to an end and schools are starting to open up again. That means there are end of summer sales about to start popping up. Xbox is celebrating the end of the season by putting dozens of games on sale, including Evil Dead: The Game, The Quarry, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more. Plus, you can still find deals from last week's Ubisoft Publisher Sale and Publisher Spotlight Series.

Meanwhile, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is on sale across both PlayStation and Xbox. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you might have missed out on the free week for Pokken Tournament DX, but the game is still on sale for another few weeks.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.