Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 26: Xbox End of Summer Sale

Summer is starting to come to an end and schools are starting to open up again. That means there are end of summer sales about to start popping up. Xbox is celebrating the end of the season by putting dozens of games on sale, including Evil Dead: The Game, The Quarry, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more. Plus, you can still find deals from last week's Ubisoft Publisher Sale and Publisher Spotlight Series.
Meanwhile, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is on sale across both PlayStation and Xbox. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you might have missed out on the free week for Pokken Tournament DX, but the game is still on sale for another few weeks.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Calico - FREE!
- Scourgebringer - FREE!
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- End of Summer Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $54.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- KeyWe [Xbox Series X] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox End of Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tropico 6: Next Gen Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tempest 4000 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Syberia 3 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Asteroids: Recharged - $4.99 (50% off)
- Centipede: Recharged - $4.99 (50% off)
- Breakout: Recharged - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector's Edition [PS5/PS4] - $51.99 (35% off)
- Games Under $20
- Nobody Saves the World [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- John Wick Hex - $6.99 (65% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Descenders - $8.74 (65% off)
- Journey Collector's Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX - $41.99 (30% off)
- Capcom End of Summer Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Aspyr Publisher Sale 2022
- InnerSpace - $6.79 (66% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $6.79 (66% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $44.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $22.49 (25% off)
- Jackbox Games Labor Day Weekend Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $18.74 (25% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soundfall - $17.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
