Watch the Shacknews World First King's Fall raid attempt in Destiny 2 here

Sam and mates will attempt a World First King's Fall raid run in Destiny 2 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.
It’s time for another World First run in a Destiny 2 raid, this time for King’s Fall. Shacknews’ will be well represented as Sam Chandler and his mates attempt to complete the King’s Fall raid and Contest Mode to take home the World First title. Can they do it? The odds are not in their favor, but you can watch all the action on the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below.

The action kicks off at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT with a one-hour preparation show where Sam and teammates will go over their builds and get their minds right to slay the Taken King. At 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT the team will launch into the King’s Fall raid and the fun will begin. Whether you’re looking for watch the fun, or you want to see how each raid encounter is completed, this is the place to do it.

If you enjoy what you see today, consider shooting your Prime Gaming subscription over to us to show your support. If you just want to watch and chat, though, your presence alone is appreciated. See you out there, Guardian.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

