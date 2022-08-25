Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Railgrade brings sci-fi railway management in September 2022

Minakata Dynamics showed off a new look at its off-world colony train management sim, and it came with a release date.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games Publishing
1

Even on a long enough timeline where humankind goes on to settle new worlds, there will need to be a way to transport resources and supplies across large distances. That’s the inevitability Minakata Dynamics set out to address in its sci-fi railway management sim, Railgrade. We got a recent new look at this game and it came with a release date. Railgrade is set to come out in late September 2022 on select platforms.

Minakata Dynamics announced the release date for Railgrade in partnership with Epic Games via a new gameplay video released on August 25, 2022. Perhaps the most important detail in the video is that Railgrade will be launching on September 29, 2022, on Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Set on an alien world, players take on the role of an administrator of a planet and must craft the necessary network to transport goods throughout a colony. The network players build will be intricate and the trains themselves will need to be upgraded as you go to get the most efficiency out of your railway network.

 In Railgrade, players will take on a lengthy campaign that allows them to either invest in the colonies and grow the cities from broken and useless squalor up to competent and well-working utopias, or you can take the profits back to corporate overlords that will in-turn invest in you. It culminates in a campaign that spans around 30 hours and features around 50 main missions, not including optional side missions that will be available along the way. Will you seek to build the infrastructure to access oil resources deep in the desert or assist in the development of a rocket program? That’s up to you.

An intricate system of railroad tracks networking throughout an industrial complex on a snowy hill in the video game Railgrade.
Railgrade will start you off simple, but it won't be long before you know how to build dizzying railway networks for your alien world colonies.
Source: Epic Games Publishing.

Railgrade impressed us when we had a chance to get hands-on with an early build in 2021. With its 1.0 launch coming in September on PC and Nintendo Switch, this is one that the business management fans will want to keep an eye out for.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola