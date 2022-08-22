The Rumble Fish 2 exclusive video shows off character combos & features The latest video for the remastered Rumble Fish 2 gave us a look at combos and mechanics of characters like Zen, Garnet, Lud, and Aran.

The Rumble Fish franchise is a cult classic series of arcade fighting games from the developers at Dimps. Released back in in 2004, along with a sequel in 2005, The Rumble Fish was only officially released in Japan. That didn’t stop the game from developing a loyal fanbase at home and growing interest worldwide in the game. Recently, Japanese publisher 3goo has partnered with Dimps to take these games and give them a revitalized worldwide release, and with The Rumble Fish 2 launching this winter, we’ve got a special video look at character combos and new features in the game.

The Rumble Fish 2 is set to arrive worldwide this coming holiday season on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the latter of where it can be wishlisted now. In addition to the game arriving on new hardware, it will also receive a number of features, new online PvP and rollback netcode being chief among them. With the new netcode and online play, players will be able to engage in matches with others worldwide to prove their mettle.

That’s not all. As the video above shows, there will also be a special Training Mode in the worldwide release of The Rumble Fish 2. Originally an arcade-only game, players will now be able to pick opponents as training dummies, shift settings, and engage in practice to learn the ins and outs of their favorite characters. As one can see from the video, free-flowing and varied combos are a staple of The Rumble Fish 2, so getting the hang of what a character can do will likely be a much-appreciated option for many players. Finally, the game will be available to play in a new and polished 16:9 widescreen format aimed at bringing the best out of the game's already-solid pixel art.

With The Rumble Fish 2 slated for arrival this coming winter, stay tuned for more updates leading up to the game’s launch. We’ll keep you updated on the game right here at Shacknews.