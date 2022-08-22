Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets new skin in Fortnite This latest NFL x Fortnite skin puts the spotlight on Kansas City's star quarterback, complete with back bling, pickaxes, and emotes.

The NFL and Epic Games are no strange bedfellows when it comes to Fortnite, but where the previous collaboration focused on bringing all 32 teams to the game in their standard football gear, a new collaboration between Fortnite and the NFL focuses on one star player: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Fortnite is getting a special skin of the young star talent complete with different variations, back bling, pick axes, and special emotes, and the new Mahomes skin and cosmetics arrive in Fortnite this week.

Epic Games and the NFL announced the new Patrick Mahomes skin for Fortnite on August 22, 2022, via the Fortnite Twitter and a blog post. The new Mahomes cosmetics, which are launching in the Item Store on August 24, focus on a “gladiator mindset” that has been attributed to Mahomes and features the player in three variations: sort of normal-looking, one with sunglasses, and another with a full gladiator helmet. There’s also a special “Mahomes Saucy Style Outfit,” paying homage to his well-known love of ketchup. It embellishes a suit with graphics of ketchup bottles all over it. Finally, there will also be back Gridiron Gladiator back bling, Snap Axes Pickaxes, the Showtime Emote, and Endzone Elite Wrap for all your gear.

Patrick Mahomes' new appearance in Fortnite even features a version paying homage to his love of ketchup, called the Mahomes Saucy Style Outfit.

Source: Epic Games

Funny enough, this isn’t even the first time Mahomes has come to Fortnite. He was technically included during the previous NFL and Fortnite collaboration which brought all 32 NFL teams to the game in their standard football gear, including Mahomes as the representative of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Mahomes has proven to be quite the star in the current NFL, taking his team to a regular post-season Playoffs appearances, AFC Championships, two Super Bowls appearances, and even a SuperBowl victory.

With Mahomes arriving anew in Fortnite with an all-new specialized set of swag on August 24, hopefully the QB doesn’t end up on the wrong end of himself in-game again. Stay tuned for more Fortnite news and coverage right here at Shacknews.