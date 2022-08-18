Beacon Pines takes us on a cute & spooky adventure in September 2022 Developer Hiding Spot and publisher Fellow Traveller are set to deliver a cute and creepy narrative adventure where words can change the story.

Hiding Spot has been working on Beacon Pines for quite some time, preparing to deliver a fun and interesting adventure game in which players take on various words to change the progress of the narrative and its outcomes. It’s a gorgeous-looking game with quite some interesting-looking turning points, but it looks like the devs are finally coming into the homestretch on development. Beacon Pines officially got a release date and it’s set to arrive later in September 2022.

Developer Hiding Spot and publisher Fellow Traveller shared the release date for Beacon Pines on the game’s Twitter and in a new YouTube trailer on August 18, 2022. Beacon Pines is set to release on Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 22, 2022. There’s also still a demo available on the game’s Steam page in case you want to try Beacon Pines ahead of its official release next month.

Beacon Pines' release date is officially set for September 22, 2022, coming out on Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Beacon Pines tells the story of adventurous deer boy Luka and his friends as they explore mysterious happenings in their town, beginning with odd occurrences at an old warehouse that no one besides the band of friends seem to notice. Players will help navigate Luka as the reader of a book, taking key words and swapping them into various situations, giving Luka varied ways to respond to situations. Different story paths in Beacon Pines will open and close as part of the choices you make through the game’s adventure. You can even jump back and forth between various key points of the story in order to fully unravel all of the secrets and mysteries that Beacon Pines has to offer.

With the game’s release date set for September 2022, narrative adventure fans will want to keep an eye out for Beacon Pines as it readies to launch. Stay tuned for any final updates and further coverage leading up to the game’s release.