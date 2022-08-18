Watch the Sunsoft August 2022 livestream here Check out the Sunsoft virtual event livestream to see what the company has been up to and what it has planned for the future.

As one of the oldest names in the industry, it’s certainly a pleasant surprise to see Sunsoft returning with a virtual event. The company has been kicking since the late ‘70s, and now, old school gamers (and newcomers) can enjoy a special Sunsoft livestream on August 18. Tune in and watch the fun right here on Shacknews.

The Sunsoft livestream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET on August 18, 2022 and will be available for viewing via the company’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can tune in using the embedded video below.

For those that need a little memory refresher (or if you’re entirely unfamiliar), Sunsoft got its start in the late ‘70s designing games for arcades. Throughout the ‘80s, Sunsoft released numerous games for the NES in Japan, as well as a few for the United States. The company was even active during the SNES and N64 era.

Some of Sunsoft’s latest work includes Japanese localization for Obduction, Dark Eclipse for the PSVR, and a game called Shanghai Refresh for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

While it has been four years since Sunsoft’s latest release, it would appear that the company is ready to bring long-time fans and retro enthusiasts some exciting goodies. Be sure to tune in to the livestream and keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you up to date on announcements made during the event.