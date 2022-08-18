Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Sunsoft August 2022 livestream here

Check out the Sunsoft virtual event livestream to see what the company has been up to and what it has planned for the future.
Sam Chandler
As one of the oldest names in the industry, it’s certainly a pleasant surprise to see Sunsoft returning with a virtual event. The company has been kicking since the late ‘70s, and now, old school gamers (and newcomers) can enjoy a special Sunsoft livestream on August 18. Tune in and watch the fun right here on Shacknews.

The Sunsoft livestream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET on August 18, 2022 and will be available for viewing via the company’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can tune in using the embedded video below.

For those that need a little memory refresher (or if you’re entirely unfamiliar), Sunsoft got its start in the late ‘70s designing games for arcades. Throughout the ‘80s, Sunsoft released numerous games for the NES in Japan, as well as a few for the United States. The company was even active during the SNES and N64 era.

Some of Sunsoft’s latest work includes Japanese localization for Obduction, Dark Eclipse for the PSVR, and a game called Shanghai Refresh for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

While it has been four years since Sunsoft’s latest release, it would appear that the company is ready to bring long-time fans and retro enthusiasts some exciting goodies. Be sure to tune in to the livestream and keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you up to date on announcements made during the event.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

