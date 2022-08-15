Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 145 We're going on a trip in our favorite rocket ship around the world of electronic sports!

If you're feeling an intense case of the Monday blues, or extreme FOMO from this past weekend's events then look no further! Episode 145 of the Wide World of Electronic Sports is here to help alleviate that pain and to turn your day around. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself as we guide you through all the fun that is Electronic Sports!

On the menu at the top of the hour we'll be discussing all the happenings in the world of Platform Fighters. This past weekend brought us the return of Super Smashcon 2022. This iteration of the series stands in tall as the biggest Smash event post quarantine, and 3rd biggest event of all time in the community. At 3,142 entrants Super Smashcon brought in the most seasoned competitors from all across the world to Chantilly Virgina to compete in all 5 Smash titles. Another piece of platofrm fighter news that we'll talking about is MultiVersus, it's season one patch notes, and updates. With EVO wrapping up at the top of August there is plenty of in-person gameplay for the devs to look at and to figure out which characters needs buffed and which ones need a good nerfing.

Shortly after this we'll be diving in head first to discuss the Rocket League World Championships 2022. Over the past weekend TeamBDS was crowned best in the world after defetaing Team Furia in the semifinals and G2Esports in the Grand Finals. If you know anything about us at Shacknews then you know a good majority of us love Rocket League so you'll have to be sure you're tuned in and ready.

Last but certainly not least we have everyone's favorite part of the show, Sauce Talk! If you're in need of a good laugh this week's first topic should leave you in stitches. Domino's Pizza has been a beloved staple in America since the 1960's proving that they can win over hungry hearts of American citizens time and time again. However, our friends over in Italy don't seem to share that same sentiment. The company has been quietly closing all of their location's in Italy these last few months and the citizens don't seem to care. In fact when asked how they felt about Domino's Pizza pulling out of Italy some went as far as to criticize America's knowledge of the actual pizza market.

