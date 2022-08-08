US Treasury sanctions crypto mixing service Tornado Cash for aiding hacker money laundering efforts Tornado Cash has been cited for things such as aiding in laundering money from the recent Harmony Bridge and Nomad Heists.

In a press release today from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), it’s been revealed that virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has been officially sanctioned following reports it’s been used to launder “more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.”

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has been used to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. This includes over $455 million stolen by the Lazarus Group, a Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) state-sponsored hacking group that was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019, in the largest known virtual currency heist to date.

The report goes on to note that Tornado Cash has been used to launder more than $96 million of funds derived from the June 24, 2022 Harmony Bridge Heist, and at least $7.8 million from the August 2, 2022 Nomad Heist. Outside of these notable infractions, things including Tornado Cashing failing to impose effective controls to stop these sorts of circumstances from taking place are mentioned.

Breaking: @USTreasury sanctions leading cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, which officials say has helped hackers launder >$7 billion since its creation in 2019.



North Korea used it to launder proceeds from its record-breaking $620m Ronin heist.https://t.co/rsBnWGDPpL pic.twitter.com/41jgY80hB4 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 8, 2022

“Today, Treasury is sanctioning Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer that launders the proceeds of cybercrimes, including those committed against victims in the United States,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, in the press release.



“Despite public assurances otherwise, Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks. Treasury will continue to aggressively pursue actions against mixers that launder virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them.”

With today’s sanctions, all interests in Tornado Cash property located in the U.S. or in the possession of individuals in the U.S. “is blocked and must be reported to OFAC.” Blocks in place elsewhere include entities owned, directly or indirectly, “50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.”

