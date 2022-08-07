Street Fighter 6 EVO 2022 trailer reveals Juri and Kimberly The surprises during EVO 2022 continued with an announcement of additional characters coming to Street Fighter 6.

EVO 2022 was packed full of intense battles, astounding displays of skill, and plenty of exciting fighting game announcements. Just when viewers thought it was all over, it was revealed that Juri and Kimberly are coming to Street Fighter 6. Those who have been on the Street Fighter scene for a while will no doubt recognize one of these names, while the other is a brand new champ.

Announced during EVO 2022 on August 7, 2022, the Street Fighter 6 roster of champions is slowly expanding. Long-time players will no doubt be excited to hear that Juri, a character who appeared in SF4 and SF5, will be added to the game. Not only are fans getting a returning character, but Kimberly is a newcomer for players to sink their teeth into.

The PlayStation Blog has a new post detailing how Capcom designed these two characters for Street Fighter 6. “We aimed to create an outfit suitable for her speedy and acrobatic movements,” Game Directoy Takayuki Nakayama said in regards to Kimberly’s costume. “Pair her brightly colored gi with sneakers suitable for moving around quickly, and you have Bushinryu-like ninja attire, don’t you think?”

In terms of Juri, players familiar with her from the fourth game will be pleased to hear that she has kept many of her past movies, though they now have different properties. The post offers some greater detail on newly named specials move:

Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu are newly named special moves, but may be visually familiar in the form of the low projectile or jumping axe kick. While these can now be performed without having to expend Fuha stocks, they can be chained together and powered up if a Fuha stock is available.

There’s still plenty of time between now and the release date for Street Fighter 6, which means players could be in store for more announcements. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest from EVO 2022 as well as more on the Street Fighter series.