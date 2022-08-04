Watch the Tesla (TSLA) 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders here Tune into the Tesla (TSLA) 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The Tesla (TSLA) 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is set to take place, and you can watch the entire meeting here on Shacknews.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT. As noted previously, any member of the public who wishes to tune into the webcast can do so using the embed above, as Shacknews will be broadcasting the entire meeting on its Twitch channel.

For those who are hoping to join the meeting as either a stockholder of record or beneficial owner, Tesla has provided details on how to register on their website. Registering as either a stockholder of record or beneficial owner gives a person the option to submit votes and written comments on the meeting agenda items.

One item to watch for is a vote on the collective bargaining policy, which Tesla is urging shareholders to vote against. No matter how that vote goes, it’s going to be newsworthy, and you can bet Shacknews will be covering that topic, and anything else of note that comes from the meeting. On that note, it’s worth following a few relevant topics on Shacknews, including Tesla and Elon Musk, which is a good way to stay informed about the financial dealings of the world’s leading electric vehicle maker.