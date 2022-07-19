Tesla (TSLA) board recommends shareholders vote against employee unionization Tesla's annual shareholder meeting is coming up and the company is urging investors to vote against employees' rights to form a union.

Tesla's annual meeting of shareholders will be held on August 4, 2022, and proxy voters are allowed to vote online up until August 3. The company's board of directors has issued some recommendations for shareholders, including board recommendations to vote against a stockholder proposal regarding adoption of a freedom of association and collective bargaining policy. To put it simply, the board is asking shareholders to vote against Tesla employees having the right to form a union.

Please vote your shares with Tesla! https://t.co/ZbFWv0pkgG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be in a lawsuit over his $44 billion Twitter deal, but he still has time to use the social media platform to manipulate TSLA investors.

Here's a list of every stockholder proposal the company wants shareholders to vote against:

Stockholder proposal regarding annual reporting on anti-discrimination and harassment efforts.

Stockholder proposal regarding annual reporting on Board diversity.

Stockholder proposal regarding reporting on employee arbitration.

Stockholder proposal regarding reporting on lobbying.

Stockholder proposal regarding adoption of a freedom of association and collective bargaining policy.

Stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on child labor.

Stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on water risk.

That's right. Tesla does not want to issue reports on employee arbitration, anti-discrimination and harassment efforts, Board diversity, lobbying, child labor, water risk, and the ability for employees to explore forming a union.

Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany has drawn the ire of locals who worry about the effects on the nearby water supply.

While many Tesla (TSLA) investors believe that the company only does good in the world, it is pretty clear that the board of directors does not want to disclose all elements of the company's potentially dark underbelly.

Tesla shareholders have a chance to send a message to Elon Musk and the board of directors with this upcoming vote at the annual meeting, but many of the company's most loyal followers will do whatever the egomaniacal CEO asks of them.

Musk's tweet asking investors to "vote your shares with Tesla" may seem innocuous on the surface, but what that means becomes more clear after reading the board recommendations. Elon Musk and Tesla's board do not want employees to unionize, and would like to keep a number of problematic issues in the shadows.

