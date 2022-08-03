ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 223 Will we be able to help Kirby save Dream Land? Find out on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into the colorful adventure that is Kirby's Dream Land 3. This Kirby game melds together the platforming of Kirby with the relaxed nature of looking through a children's coloring book. During each stage, there is a different challenge to complete and that could range from not stepping on a certain flower or bringing the right animal buddy to a certain point of the stage.

That being said, during the last Kirby episode, Kirby and friends made it half way through stage three, Sand Canyon. We should make our way through the rest of stage three and beyond, as there are six stages in the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT find out if tonight is the Kirby's Dream Land 3 finale. There was another Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer today so pop in tonight and get my thoughts on that as well!

There's plenty of sand to sweep up in the Sand Canyon. Good thing there's a broom power up for Kirby, he's gonna need it!

© Nintendo

