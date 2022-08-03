53% of Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 software sales were digital
Nintendo's (NTDOY) Q1 2023 earnings report revealed that more than half its software sales were in digital form.
Today, Nintendo (NTDOY) reported its Q1 2023 earnings, and the company revealed that more than half its software sales were in digital form.
Nintendo’s digital software sales accounted for 53 percent of its overall software sales for Q1 2023. This number was up 6.1 percent from Q1 2022 when digital software sales accounted for 46.9 percent. Overall, digital software sales earned Nintendo 88 bn yen in Q1 2023 compared to 75.9 bn yen in Q1 2022. Nintendo broke this down further, elaborating on some of the titles that helped push this growth.
Nintendo went on to explain that, while more moderate, Nintendo Switch Online is still showing further growth.
It’s long past the point where we should be surprised at the power of Nintendo’s software sales, and the increase in digital software sales makes a lot of sense as well consider Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units. For more coverage on the financial side of Nintendo, be sure to visit our NTDOY topic on Shacknews.
-
