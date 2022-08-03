53% of Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 software sales were digital Nintendo's (NTDOY) Q1 2023 earnings report revealed that more than half its software sales were in digital form.

Today, Nintendo (NTDOY) reported its Q1 2023 earnings, and the company revealed that more than half its software sales were in digital form.

Nintendo's (NTDOY) digital software sales rose 6.1 percent year-over-year in Q1 2023.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo’s digital software sales accounted for 53 percent of its overall software sales for Q1 2023. This number was up 6.1 percent from Q1 2022 when digital software sales accounted for 46.9 percent. Overall, digital software sales earned Nintendo 88 bn yen in Q1 2023 compared to 75.9 bn yen in Q1 2022. Nintendo broke this down further, elaborating on some of the titles that helped push this growth.

Sales of downloadable versions of packaged software titles such as Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League fared well, and sales were also steady for add-on content including Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise.

Nintendo went on to explain that, while more moderate, Nintendo Switch Online is still showing further growth.

Regarding Nintendo Switch Online, because more consumers have now purchased multiple consoles, growth in the number of members has become more moderate. However, with the additional increase in sales from the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, overall Nintendo Switch Online sales are showing further growth.

It’s long past the point where we should be surprised at the power of Nintendo’s software sales, and the increase in digital software sales makes a lot of sense as well consider Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units. For more coverage on the financial side of Nintendo, be sure to visit our NTDOY topic on Shacknews.