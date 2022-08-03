Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

53% of Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 software sales were digital

Nintendo's (NTDOY) Q1 2023 earnings report revealed that more than half its software sales were in digital form.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Nintendo
Today, Nintendo (NTDOY) reported its Q1 2023 earnings, and the company revealed that more than half its software sales were in digital form. 

Promotional image from Mario Striker's Battle League.
Nintendo's (NTDOY) digital software sales rose 6.1 percent year-over-year in Q1 2023.
Source: Nintendo

Nintendo’s digital software sales accounted for 53 percent of its overall software sales for Q1 2023. This number was up 6.1 percent from Q1 2022 when digital software sales accounted for 46.9 percent. Overall, digital software sales earned Nintendo 88 bn yen in Q1 2023 compared to 75.9 bn yen in Q1 2022. Nintendo broke this down further, elaborating on some of the titles that helped push this growth.

Nintendo went on to explain that, while more moderate, Nintendo Switch Online is still showing further growth.

It’s long past the point where we should be surprised at the power of Nintendo’s software sales, and the increase in digital software sales makes a lot of sense as well consider Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units. For more coverage on the financial side of Nintendo, be sure to visit our NTDOY topic on Shacknews.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

    August 3, 2022 8:00 AM

    53% of Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 software sales were digital

      August 3, 2022 10:00 AM

      I can’t believe it’s that low.

        August 3, 2022 10:54 AM

        Never underestimate slow internet in the Midwest.

          August 3, 2022 10:56 AM

          and large swaths of the PNW

          August 3, 2022 11:00 AM

          I just looked up Sony and they’re around 80% and Microsoft is around there too. I wonder why Nintendo is so low comparatively. Is the eshop that bad compared to Sony and MS stores? Is it the userbase for N has more parents just buying games for their kids that for Sony/MS?

            August 3, 2022 11:01 AM

            Eshop stinks plus Nintendo physical games also hold more value long term. Plus you can just swap/Liam carts.

